Security incident was Hezbollah infiltration attempt

At least 3 terrorists chased back across Lebanese border after IDF forces spot them attempting to infiltrate Israel

At least three terrorists from Hezbollah attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory from Lebanon Monday afternoon, the IDF has cleared for publication.

IDF spotters observed the terrorists in the midst of the infiltration attempt and called combat soldiers to the scene. The soldiers opened fire on the terrorists, who fled back into Lebanese territory. The IDF spokesperson stated that the military does not yet know what kind of attack the terrorists intended to carry out.

No casualties occurred on the Israeli side, the IDF confirmed.

Earlier, the IDF had confirmed that a security incident had occurred in the area of Har Dov near the Lebanese border.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was informed of the security incident in the middle of the weekly Likud faction meeting. The prime minister left the faction meeting early to meet with security officials to monitor the incident, telling the Likud members that a "serious security incident" was underway.

Residents were instructed to remain in their homes for the duration of the fighting.