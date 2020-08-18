Trump rips Ilhan Omar: She's a horrible woman who hates our country

Trump criticizes Minnesota lawmaker who is known for her anti-Israel statements.

US President Donald Trump on Monday after ripped Minnesota congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar, describing her as a “horrible woman who hates our country.”

Speaking during a rally in Minnesota, Trump asked how Omar defeated a Democratic primary opponent during voting last week, joking that she probably cheated.

“I mean I hear the boos. How the hell did she win the primary? How the hell did she win? This woman is crazy. She's a horrible woman who hates our country,” Trump charged.

The President ripped Omar for criticism she made of the Minneapolis Police Department who had come under scrutiny after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.

At the time, Omar said, “The Minneapolis Police Department is rotten to the root, and so when we dismantle it, we get rid of that cancer, and we allow for something beautiful to rise, and that reimagining allows us to figure out what public safety looks like for us.”

Trump lumped in presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with Omar due to the fac that he did not disavow her comments.

“This is what's going to be running the country,” he warned supporters.

Omar has made controversial statements on Israel. She came under fire last year after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

Last September, Omar called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's "existence" a problem in an interview with CBS.

A month earlier, Israel barred Omar and fellow Muslim congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from entering the country due to their support for BDS.