Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary, fending off challengers

Controversial Minnesota congresswoman secures Democratic nomination, paving way for her reelection in Democratic stronghold.

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar fended off Democratic rivals, winning the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District Tuesday.

On Wednesday, with 100% of precincts reporting, The Associated Press reported Omar had received 92,443 votes, or 57.4% of the vote, defeating challenger Antone Melton-Meaux, who received 63,059 votes, or 39.2%.

John Mason received 1.6% of the vote, while Daniel McCarthy received 1.1%, with Les Lester getting less than one percent.

Melton-Meaux, an attorney who runs an independent mediation firm in Minneapolis, had criticized Omar’s behavior as a congresswoman, including her dustups on Twitter with President Trump.

"We need people in Congress who want to get things done — not who get distracted fighting with Donald Trump on Twitter or even with their own party," Melton-Meaux said on his campaign website.

"I'll do the hard work that comes along with the demands of public office, while remaining Focused On The Fifth."

Omar and Melton-Meaux campaigns raised nearly the same amount of money during this cycle, with the incumbent’s campaign netting $4.2 million and spending $3.5 million, compared to $4.1 million raised by the challenger’s campaign, with $3.4 million spent.

Pro-Israel groups also spent money in the race to unseat Omar, who has been criticized for her controversial remarks on Israel supporters and the State of Israel.

Omar’s 18.2% margin of victory in the primary vote is nearly identical to her margin in the 2018 primary vote, when she received 48.2% of the vote, defeating Margaret Anderson Kelliher, who received 30.4%.

Having secured her party’s nomination, Omar is expected to easily win reelection in November, with Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District rated as a safe Democratic district, 26 points more Democratic than the country as a whole according to the Cook Partisan Voter Index.