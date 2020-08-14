Netanyahu thanks Egypt, Oman and Bahrain

PM tweets a message of thanks to the leaders of Egypt, Oman and Bahrain for their "support" of agreement with UAE.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday thanked the leaders of Egypt, Oman and Bahrain for their "support" of the agreement to normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I thank Egyptian President al-Sisi, and the governments of Oman and Bahrain, for their support of the historic peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which is expanding the circle of peace and will be good for the entire region," Netanyahu tweeted.

The US-brokered agreement between Israel and the UAE sees a normalization of ties between the two countries.

In exchange, Israel agreed to suspend for the time being its plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

While Netanyahu insisted that the agreement with the UAE did not mark the end of his sovereignty plan, but is merely a temporary delay, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the move was “off the table”.

“Israel agreed not to annex parts of the West Bank. It is more than taking it off the table – they agreed not to do it. This is a very smart concession by Israel. It is off the table now,” he told reporters at the White House.

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas both condemned the agreement between Israel and the UAE, , with Hamas saying that it "does not serve the Palestinian cause."

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior PA official, blasted the UAE for agreeing to the deal, dubbed the Abraham Accords, tweeting: "May you never be sold out by your 'friends'."

On Friday, hundreds of Palestinian Arabs demonstrated in Judea, Samaria and Gaza against the deal. In Shechem (Nablus), protesters were seen burning effigies of US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

