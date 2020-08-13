Egypt praises UAE-Israel deal, PA and Hamas condemn it

Egypt's president lauds US-brokered peace deal between Israel and the UAE while Hamas and the Palestinian Authority condemn it as a betrayal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday praised the US-brokered deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that will establish normal relations between the two countries, and require Israel to "suspend" its plan to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"I read with interest and great appreciation the joint statement between the United States, the brotherly United Arab Emirates and Israel concerning the halt of Israel's annexation of Palestinian land," Sisi said in a tweet, adding that this would help bring "peace" to the Middle East.

But the Gaza-based Hamas terrorist organization condemned the deal, saying that it "does not serve the Palestinian cause."

A spokesperson for Hamas accused the UAE of having "stabbed Palestinians in the back" by agreeing to recognize the Jewish state.

"The agreement with the UAE is a reward for the Israeli occupation and crimes," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem told AFP.

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian Authority official, blasted the UAE for agreeing to the deal, dubbed the Abraham Accords, tweeting:

"May you never be sold out by your 'friends'."