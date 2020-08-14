Palestinian Arabs protest Israel-UAE agreement

Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs demonstrated in Judea, Samaria and Gaza on Friday against the US-sponsored normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Xinhua reported.

The Islamic Jihad organization and other Palestinian factions organized the demonstration in Gaza city. Leaders of the factions, including Hamas, joined the protest, according to the report.

The crowds went out from al-Omari main mosque in Gaza city, waving flags and chanting slogans against the UAE. They marched the main street and gathered at Palestine square in the city's downtown.

They carried banners writing "Palestine is not for sale" "No for normalization and no for those who lead normalization with the occupation" and "normalization is a knife in the back of the Palestinian people."

Islamic Jihad political bureau member Khaled Al-Batsh stressed the Palestinian Arabs’ condemnation and rejection of the agreement, calling on the UAE to withdraw its recognition of Israel immediately.

Hamas leader Mushir al-Masri addressed during the demonstration on behalf of the other factions' leaders and described the agreement as "a black day for our people and cause."

"The agreement is a total betrayal of the Palestinian cause and an unpardonable diplomatic action that no one forgives. It is a stab in the back of the Palestinians and gives free services to the occupation," al-Masri said.

Meanwhile, protesters in the city of Shechem (Nablus) burned effigies of US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, according to Reuters.

On Thursday, both the PA and Hamas condemned the Israel-UAE deal, with Hamas saying that it "does not serve the Palestinian cause."

A spokesperson for Hamas accused the UAE of having "stabbed Palestinians in the back" by agreeing to recognize the Jewish state.

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior PA official, blasted the UAE for agreeing to the deal, dubbed the Abraham Accords, tweeting: "May you never be sold out by your 'friends'."

