IDF attacks Hamas infrastructures in Gaza

Fighter jets, combat helicopters and IDF tanks attacked a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Thursday.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attack targeted a post of the Hamas air defense system, underground infrastructure and observation posts of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory over the past week.

"The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and will continue to act as much as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens. The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences of terrorist acts against Israeli citizens," the statement said.

Israel also attacked a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Wednesday in response to the ongoing balloon terrorism.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attacks targeted a military compound of Hamas' naval force, underground infrastructure and observation posts of the organization.

On Thursday morning, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the recommendation of the Chief of Staff, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the security agencies, and ordered a halt to the entry of fuel into the Gaza Strip.

The decision was made in light of the continued firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into the territory of the State of Israel and the undermining of security stability.

Earlier this week, Gantz decided that the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza will be closed in response to the continued firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The Kerem Shalom crossing will be closed except for the entry of essential humanitarian equipment and fuels.