IDF attacks Hamas military compound in Gaza

IDF fighter jets, combat helicopters and tanks attack Hamas targets in Gaza in retaliation for incendiary balloon attacks.

IDF fighter jets, combat helicopters and tanks on Wednesday night attacked a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attacks targeted a military compound of Hamas' naval force, underground infrastructure and observation posts of the organization.

The attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory over the past week.

Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the recommendation of Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, the IDF, and security officials, and approved the reduction of the Gaza fishing zone from 15 nautical miles to eight.

The order will take effect immediately and last until further notice.

24 fires broke out during the day Wednesday as a result of incendiary balloons launched by terrorists. One of the balloons landed in the yard of a house in the Sha'ar Hanegev council but did not cause any injuries or damage.

Earlier, the tax authority revealed that last week it thwarted an attempt to smuggle tens of thousands of helium balloons into Gaza. The balloons were discovered during an inspection by customs officials in Ashdod in order to thwart the smuggling of weapons.

The balloons were being moved in two containers of old clothing items imported by Gazan importers. The containers were seized and the matter was transferred to the security forces for further investigation.