Israel halts entry of fuel to Gaza

Gantz orders halt to the entry of fuel into the Gaza Strip in response to incendiary balloon attacks.

Following security consultations held on Wednesday night, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the recommendation of the Chief of Staff, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the security agencies, and ordered a halt to the entry of fuel into the Gaza Strip.

The decision was made in light of the continued firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into the territory of the State of Israel and the undermining of security stability.

"Hamas bears responsibility for everything that happens in and out of the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and it will bear the consequences of the violence perpetrated against the citizens of Israel," said a statement issued by COGAT.

Overnight Wednesday, IDF fighter jets, combat helicopters and tanks attacked a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attacks targeted a military compound of Hamas' naval force, underground infrastructure and observation posts of the organization.

The attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory over the past week.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gantz approved the recommendation of Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, the IDF, and security officials, and approved the reduction of the Gaza fishing zone from 15 nautical miles to eight.

The order will take effect immediately and last until further notice.

Earlier this week, Gantz decided that the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza will be closed in response to the continued firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The Kerem Shalom crossing will be closed except for the entry of essential humanitarian equipment and fuels.