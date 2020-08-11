Netanyahu: 'We'll extract a heavy price from Iran's emissaries for balloon terror'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday morning visited the IAF base in Hatzor, discussing the recent launches of incendiary balloons from Gaza.

"We will extract a heavy price from all of Iran's emissaries, including in Gaza, for the launch of the balloons," Netanyahu said.

Regarding the State budget and the disagreements with the Blue and White party, Netanyahu said: "We need to immediately pass a one-year budget. I don't accept ultimatums. We need to immediately transfer the budget, mostly so that we can begin the school year."

Earlier on Tuesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) warned Hamas that Israel will respond with force if the Gaza-based terror group continues to launch incendiary devices into Israeli territory.

"If the terror group doesn't stop launching incendiary balloons, we'll respond with force," Gantz promised. "Hamas is enabling the continued launching of incendiary devices and balloon bombs into Israel. We will not accept this, therefore we closed the Kerem Shalom crossing."