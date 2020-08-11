After closure of Gaza crossing, Defense Minister Gantz warns Hamas that Israel will respond with force if terror balloon attacks continue.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz warned Hamas Tuesday afternoon that Israel will respond with force if the Gaza-based terror group continues to launch incendiary devices into Israeli territory.

During a tour of the IDF’s home front command, Gantz responded to the recent wave of balloon bomb attacks by terrorists operating out of the Gaza Strip.

“If the terrorist group doesn’t stop launching incendiary balloons, we’ll respond with force.”

“Hamas is enabling the continued launching of incendiary devices and balloon bombs into Israel. We will not accept this, therefore we closed the Kerem Shalom crossing as a result,” continued Gantz, referring to the decision to close the primary border crossing between Israel and Gaza.

“They would be wise to stop threatening the security and peace of the State of Israel.”

Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have launched a number of ‘balloon bombs’, or clusters of balloons tied to incendiary or explosive devices, into Israeli territory recently.

In addition, terrorists in the Gaza Strip have launched a number of rockets into the Mediterranean in recent days, an act sources in the Gaza Strip say was intended as a “message” to Israel.