Fires rage as balloon terror returns to south

Heads of local authorities in southern Israel call on government to respond after Gaza arson balloons cause 3 fires.

Balloon terrorism has returned to the south after a long hiatus.

Three fires have broken out since Monday morning as a result of incendiary balloons launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

In one case, hundreds of acres were burned in the Beeri Forest.

Authorities in the Gaza periphery have called for a response to the launch of the balloons. "Residents are paying a heavy price. The government must put their disputes aside and address them."

Earlier, Hamas terrorists conducted a missile test and launched eight long-range rockets into the Mediterranean Sea in a "message" to Israel.