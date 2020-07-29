Report: British PM 'extremely concerned' over second coronavirus wave

Source says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is concerned by what he's seeing abroad, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly "extremely concerned" that a second wave of coronavirus could hit the UK within two weeks, British media reported on Tuesday.

Johnson earlier warned we are seeing "signs of a second wave" of COVID-19 in continental Europe, and there are now fears it could reach Britain within 14 days.

A Downing Street source told the Mail Online on Tuesday, "The PM is extremely concerned by what he's seeing abroad and fears we could be seeing the same thing here in a fortnight."

"People have got to realize we are still in the middle of a pandemic. He wants to go further on opening things up and getting people back to work, but he knows it'll be his head on the block if things go wrong," added the source.

The warning comes after a spike in cases forced Johnson to impose 14-day quarantine on thousands of Brits returning from Spain.

After announcing a lockdown on March 23 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Britain, Johnson in May outlined a roadmap for a return to routine.

The British Prime Minister himself dealt with the virus and even had to go into intensive care.

He later revealed that his health deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.