Suspicious activity at Israel-Lebanon border

A short while ago, several suspicious persons were spotted near the Israel-Lebanon border in the western Galilee Tuesday evening, the IDF stated.

“The incident is being monitored by IDF troops," the military said.

The incident comes one day after an attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to infiltrate Israel was foiled.

IDF spotters observed three terrorists in the midst of the infiltration attempt and called combat soldiers to the scene. The soldiers opened fire on the terrorists, who fled back into Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah has denied any involvement in yesterday's incident, but emphasized that the terrorist group will soon take revenge for the death of Ali Kamel Mohsen Jawad in Syria. The death has been attributed to Israel.