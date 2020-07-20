Report: Israel attacks Iranian target in Syria

Official Syrian news agency says Israeli planes strike Iranian military sites near Damascus.

Syria's official Sana news agency reported that Israeli aircraft attempted an airstrike in Syria Monday night.

According to the report, Syrian air defense systems were activated in the skies of Damascus and thwarted an attack by the IAF.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the planes which carried out the airstrikes were Israeli and that the targets were Iranian militia outposts around the Syrian capital.

It is unclear at this time whether the attack caused casualties or damage.

Several airstrikes occurred in Syria last month which were attributed to Israel.

In one case, Arab networks claimed that Israeli planes attacked outposts of pro-Iranian forces in two different sections of Syria at the same time.