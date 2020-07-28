Hezbollah promises to retaliate for terrorist's death

Hezbollah denies attempted attack on Israel, promises to retaliate for death of terrorist killed in Syria.

The Hezbollah terror group rejected Israel's claims that an attack was attempted Monday on Mount Dov, claiming instead that there was no exchange of fire and that the terror group did not fire towards Israel at all.

According to the IDF, there is footage of the terrorists climbing towards the post - and of them opening fire.

In an official notice, Hezbollah emphasized that the group will soon take revenge for the death of Ali Kamel Mohsen Jawad in Syria. The death has been attributed to Israel.

Meanwhile, the IDF is maintaining its elevated state of alert in northern Israel.

During a joint press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized that Lebanon will be held responsible for any actions taken by Hezbollah.

"[Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah is making embroiling the state of Lebanon because of Iran," Netanyahu warned. "We view the attempt to infiltrate our territory with great severity. Hezbollah and the State of Lebanon are responsible for this incident and for any attack that originating from Lebanese territory against Israel. Hezbollah is playing with fire. Any attack against us will be answered with great force."