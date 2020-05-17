IDF on high alert along northern border with Lebanon following recent fence crossings

IDF upped the level of alert on the northern border with Lebanon in light of recent events along the security fence.

A security official said that three cases fence crossings have been recorded over the past month alone. "We can't afford to let our guard down in this sensitive area. Once someone cuts the fence in three [separate] locations, another time it's an ostensibly innocent Sudanese crossing the fence and today it is a seemingly "innocent" shepherd taking a walk in the area, not aware of warnings and continuing to march towards IDF posts. We will not stand for [such infractions] and so the order was given to [eliminate the threat] and the IDF acted effectively."

The security establishment estimates that hostile elements in Lebanon are trying to check the vigilance of Israel's security forces and are occasionally allowing "innocent" people to cross or even damage the security fence.

IDF soldiers on Sunday shot and wounded a suspected infiltrator after he illegally entered the country in the Har Dov (Shebaa Farms) area of the Golan Heights, across the closely-guarded Lebanese border, the Israeli military said.

"A short while ago... troops spotted a suspect who crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory," it said in a statement, referring to the UN-demarcated border line.

"The suspect was injured from (army) fire and is being evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment in Israel," it said, adding that "the incident is being investigated".