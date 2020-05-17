Suspected infiltrator shot at Shebaa Farms, on Israel-Lebanon border in the Golan

IDF forces open fire on suspected infiltrator crossing into Israel from Lebanon at Shebaa Farms. Suspect shot and wounded.

An IDF unit carrying out routine patrols in the Har Dov (also known as the Shebaa Farms area) in the Golan Heights, along the border with Lebanon, spotted a suspected infiltrator crossing the frontier from Lebanon into Israeli territory Sunday afternoon.

According to an IDF spokesperson, the Israeli soldiers opened fire on the suspected infiltrator, wounding him.

The suspected infiltrator was then evacuated via helicopter to a hospital in Israel for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.