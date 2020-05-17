Wounded Golan infiltrator identified as Syrian national

Lebanon says infiltrator who was wounded while crossing into Israeli territory is a Syrian cattle herder.

A suspected infiltrator who crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon illegally Sunday afternoon has been identified as a Syrian national, the Lebanese government said Sunday evening.

IDF soldiers on Sunday shot and wounded the suspected infiltrator after illegally entered the country in the Har Dov (Shebaa Farms) area of the Golan Heights, across the closely-guarded Lebanese border, the Israeli military said.

"A short while ago... troops spotted a suspect who crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory," it said in a statement, referring to the UN-demarcated border line.

"The suspect was injured from (army) fire and is being evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment in Israel," it said, adding that "the incident is being looked into".

A statement from the Lebanese military identified the individual as Mohamad Noureddine Abdel al-Azim, a cattle herder and Syrian national.

It said it was following up on the shooting in coordination with the UNIFIL UN peacekeepers who patrol the "blue line", which was drawn up after Israel's withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000.