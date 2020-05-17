Smotrich blasts new government: This is exactly what we ran away from

Outgoing Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) on Saturday night commented on the saga surrounding the appointment of the Cabinet ministers in the new government and blasted the invention of new ministries that cost Israeli citizens millions of shekels.

"I see the saga of the crawling, humiliation, and betrayal in Balfour, the promiscuity and unprofessional and matter-of-fact appointments, and the inventions of fake ministries that deal with nothing (including Gantz's audacity to set up an alternative Prime Minister's Office and rob the state treasury of tens of millions), and thank God that we are not part of this disgrace," Smotrich said.

"This is exactly what we ran away from," he added. "We demanded genuine partnership and ability to act in real roles and not in fake roles.”

"I wonder what the Likud officials, who recited Balfour's handouts against us and are now crawling to beg for an office, driver and advisers in some fictitious and unnecessary ministry, are feeling now. It's sad," Smotrich said.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu continued to meet with Likud officials as he continued to assign them ministries ahead of the swearing-in of the new government. Gila Gamliel was appointed Minister of Environmental Protection after refusing to serve as Minister of Higher Education.

Netanyahu did not offer Yuval Steinitz a ministry and he may remain outside the government. Eli Cohen has been appointed Minister of Intelligence. Rabbi Rafi Peretz will be Minister of Jerusalem and Ventures. David Amsalem will serve as ministerial liaison to the Knesset. Orly Levy-Abekasis will serve as Minister for Community Strengthening and Promotion.

Likud members who have not yet received positions in the new coalition are Gideon Sa'ar, Avi Dichter, Tzachi Hanegbi, Yoav Galant and Nir Barkat. One of the last two is expected to be appointed Education Minister.