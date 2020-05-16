Benny Gantz gets fourth office - in the Prime Minister's Office

MK Gantz to open new office on Sunday, to the tune of millions of shekels. 'Necessary to run half a government,' sources say.

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz, who will be appointed Defense Minister in the new government, is expected to open on Sunday a new office in the Prime Minister's Office, since one of his new positions will be Alternate Prime Minister.

The office, which will cost millions of shekels, will include a Director-General, an office, and advisers.

"Al of this is in order to run half the government which is under his authority, but also in order to etch in the consciousness that he is also prime minister," Channel 13's Akiva Novick reported.

Gantz's new Director-General will be Hod Batzar, who is a close confidante of Gantz.

With the new addition, Gantz will have four offices: In the Knesset, in Blue and White, in the Defense Ministry and the new Alternate Prime Minister's Office.

"This is necessary in order to run half a government," sources close to him said. "He has ministers to work with, he has to make government decisions and examine them - everything that a prime minister does, and isn't connected to the Defense Ministry."

The new government is expected to be sworn in on Sunday afternoon, at 1:00p.m.