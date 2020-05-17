Gila Gamliel appointed Minister of Environmental Protection

Gamliel, who refused an offer to be appointed Minister of Higher Education, will serve as Minister of Environmental Protection.

MK Gila Gamliel (Likud), who refused an offer to be appointed Minister of Higher Education, was informed on Saturday night that she will serve as Minister of Environmental Protection.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that "Minister Gamliel very successfully led the 'Digital Israel' initiative, along with many other achievements for the benefit of Israeli citizens in the Ministry of Social Equality. Gila has great experience and I am glad that she will continue to be a partner in the government and in tackling the challenges that lie ahead."

Gamliel thanked Netanyahu and said, "We must promote processes that will lead to better prosperity and quality of life. The climate crisis is one of the most important issues for humanity, and we must make it a priority. I am proud of the tremendous achievements I led in the Ministry of Social Equality, including promoting the Digital Israel initiative, leading huge investments in Arab society, nurturing the elderly population, intergenerational integration and empowering women. I will continue to serve the people of Israel in full force in the next role."

Meanwhile, Minister Yuval Steinitz refused Netanyahu's proposal to be appointed Minister of Higher Education and a cabinet member.

The most senior ministerial portfolio remaining in the hands of the Likud is the Ministry of Education, which Yoav Galant and Nir Barkat are battling over. Tzipi Hotovely, meanwhile, is expected to be appointed as Minister of Settlement Affairs.

The government expected to be sworn in on Sunday will be the largest government in Israel’s history.