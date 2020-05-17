Khamenei: 'Zionist regime' only understands language of force

Iran’s Supreme Leader criticizes Israel on Twitter, says it has proven it only knows force.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday took to Twitter to criticize Israel.

“The Zionist regime has proven it doesn’t abide by any treaty & doesn't understand any language but the language of force. Israel has proven it only knows force,” he wrote.

“It cannot be spoken to except with the Palestinian nation's language of power & the Islamic nation’s global power,” added Khamenei.

The Iranian Supreme Leader is notorious for his attacks on Israel. He has several times in the past referred to the Jewish state as a “cancer” and threatened to "annihilate" the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Last November, he stressed that his country is not against the Jews, only against the “Israeli regime” and the State of Israel, which he described as an "imposed state".

He later accused the Jewish state of committing atrocities against Palestinian Arabs.

Khamenei’s latest Twitter tirade comes ahead of Al-Quds Day, the Iranian holiday which was declared in 1979 by Ayatollah Khomeini and on which rallies are held around the world and are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

Iran cancelled this year’s planned Al-Quds Day demonstrations and rallies due to the coronavirus pandemic.