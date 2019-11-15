Khamenei: We are not anti-Semitic, we're only anti-Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader claims Iran has "no problem" with the Jewish people and is only against the "imposed state" of Israel.

Iran's Supreme Leader explained on Friday that his country is not against the Jews, only against the “Israeli regime” and the State of Israel, which he described as an "imposed state".

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the future of the land should be decided by Palestinian Arabs of all faiths, Jewish as well as Christian and Muslim.

"The 'abolition of the Israeli regime' ... does not mean the abolition of Jewish people; we have no problem with them," Khamenei told a meeting of Islamic countries in Tehran, reported the AFP news agency.

It means "abolition of the imposed regime and state, that the Palestinian people, whether Muslim, Christian or Jewish... choose their own government and oust thugs like (Binyamin) Netanyahu," he added.

The Iranian government does not recognize Israel, referring to it as the "Zionist regime", and support for the so-called “Palestinian cause” has been a constant feature of its foreign policy since the Islamic revolution of 1979.

"We are not anti-Semitic. Jews are living in utmost safety in our country. We only support the people of Palestine and their independence," claimed Khamenei.

The "enemies of Islam," including Israel and the United States, seek to sow discord between Islamic countries and called for unity in the face of the "common enemy", he continued.

Khamenei regularly verbally attacks Israel. He has several times in the past referred to the Jewish state as a “cancer” and threatened to "annihilate" the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Last year, Khamenei took to Twitter where he belittled Israel and asserted that it “is clearly weaker than 10, 20 years ago.”

Several days later he took to Twitter again to blast both Israel and the US.

“Today, to hell with the US and Zionist regime for threatening the Iranian nation. Their threats and atrocities have so far failed and will continue to fail; the sanctions will also be defeated by the grace of resistance,” he wrote.

