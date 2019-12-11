Khamenei: Zionists committing many atrocities

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Tuesday took to Twitter to criticize Israel, accusing the Jewish state of committing atrocities against Palestinian Arabs.

“The occupying Zionist regime commits so many atrocities, especially against the Palestinian nation, by relying on support from the US. Aren't these 70 years of crimes a kind of terrorism? Why do you defend terrorism against the people of Palestine?” he wrote.

Khamenei ironically concluded his tweet with #HumanRightsDay, despite heading a country not known for a positive record on human rights and which just recently worked to suppress anti-government protests.

Khamenei regularly verbally attacks Israel. He has several times in the past referred to the Jewish state as a “cancer” and threatened to "annihilate" the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Last month he stressed that his country is not against the Jews, only against the “Israeli regime” and the State of Israel, which he described as an "imposed state".

"The 'abolition of the Israeli regime' ... does not mean the abolition of Jewish people; we have no problem with them," Khamenei told a meeting of Islamic countries in Tehran.

It means "abolition of the imposed regime and state, that the Palestinian people, whether Muslim, Christian or Jewish... choose their own government and oust thugs like (Binyamin) Netanyahu," he added.

"We are not anti-Semitic. Jews are living in utmost safety in our country. We only support the people of Palestine and their independence," claimed Khamenei.