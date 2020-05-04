Syria claims Israel carried out air strike

Syrian media claims Israeli aircraft carried out an air strike on a scientific research center in Aleppo.

Syrian media reported on Monday evening that Israeli aircraft carried out an air strike in the city of Aleppo.

According to the reports, some of the missiles were intercepted by the country’s air defense system.

According to Lebanese media, the attack targeted a scientific research center in the al-Safira Defense complex.

Last Thursday, Syrian media reported that Israeli aircraft had attacked multiple targets in southern Syria with missiles. A radio station affiliated with the Syrian regime said that the attack had taken place in the Quneitra area, on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, near the border with Israel.

Subsequent reports said that the air strikes targeted members of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization operating on the Israeli border.

Last week, Syria's air force reported that it had identified a "hostile Israeli attack" on southern Damascus.

The SANA news agency reported that Syria's missile detection systems intercepted the "Israeli aggression" which came from Lebanon's airspace and was able to down several rockets fired at Syrian territory.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based organization which monitors military activities in Syria, said that four pro-Iranian militia members and three civilians were killed in the Israeli air strikes.