Abbas: If Israel annexes any land - all agreements will be cancelled

PA chairman says agreements with Israel and the US will be "absolutely null" if Israel annexes any part of Judea and Samaria.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday that any agreements reached with Israel and the United States will be "absolutely null" if Israel annexes any part of Judea and Samaria.

"We informed all the concerned international parties, including both Israel and the US, that we will not stay handcuffed if Israel annexes any part of our territory," Abbas said in a televised speech, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

He noted that all concerned political and legal establishments are acting "to defend our existence and confront all unjust conspiracies, which target our rights, mainly the American Deal of the Century and the Israeli annexation plans."

According to the agreement for a unity government signed by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, the government will be able to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria in accordance with the Trump administration's "Deal of the Century" as of early July.

The PA has expressed outrage over the unity government and particularly over the clause permitting sovereignty.

Saeb Erekat, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, on Monday said that “a government coalition based on a commitment to annex more occupied Palestinian territory is a threat to a rules-based world order in general, but to peace, security and stability in the Middle East in particular.”

On Tuesday, PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh announced that the PA will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to support the holding of an international conference for peace in the Middle East.

Shtayyeh said that Abbas is "leading an unprecedented movement with world leaders," in response to the new Israeli government's intention to impose Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

Putin has in the past expressed a desire to host an Israeli-Palestinian Arab summit to revive the stalled peace talks between the sides, but nothing has materialized yet in this regard.

The Israel-PA peace process has been frozen since 2014, when PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas breached conditions of talks that were ongoing at the time by unilaterally joining international treaties and conventions.

US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan for the Middle East earlier this year, but Abbas rejected the US peace plan outright, stating that the plan would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."