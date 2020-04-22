PA to push for international peace conference

PA to ask Russian President to support international conference for peace in the Middle East.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Tuesday said it will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to support the holding of an international conference for peace in the Middle East.

PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas is "leading an unprecedented movement with world leaders," in response to the new Israeli government's intention to impose Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

"A letter will be sent to President Putin for holding an international conference for peace, in addition to a letter to the (Middle East) Quartet and another to UN Security Council, in response to the call of the UN secretary-general," Shtayyeh told reporters in Ramallah, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"We want to reach a solution, therefore, the UN is now requested, more than ever, to provide a program to the world on how to resolve conflicts," he added.

The comments follow the agreement between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on the formation of a unity government.

The PA has taken issue with the clause in the agreement which stipulates that the newly formed government will be able to impose sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as of July 1.

Right after the announcement of the agreement on Monday night, PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat blasted the sovereignty clause and said, “A government coalition based on a commitment to annex more occupied Palestinian territory is a threat to a rules-based world order in general, but to peace, security and stability in the Middle East in particular.”

“Annexation means the end of any possibility for a negotiated solution. It is an international responsibility to hold the new Israeli government accountable and to demand full implementation of its obligations under international law and signed agreements,” he stated.

Putin has in the past expressed a desire to host an Israeli-Palestinian Arab summit to revive the stalled peace talks between the sides, but nothing has materialized yet in this regard.

The Israel-PA peace process has been frozen since 2014, when PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas breached conditions of talks that were ongoing at the time by unilaterally joining international treaties and conventions.

US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan for the Middle East earlier this year, but Abbas rejected the US peace plan outright, stating that the plan would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."

Russia has also rejected the US initiative.