Abbas: Trump's 'conspiracy deal' will not pass

PA leader rejects outright US peace plan, says 'Jerusalem is not for sale.'

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas rejected US President Donald Trump's proposal for peace with Israel on Tuesday, stating that the plan would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."

Abbas made the statement in Ramallah following a meeting of various factions including Islamist group Hamas, which pledged to "resist the deal in all its forms."

“I say to Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass," Abbas said.

The peace plan Abbas rejected called for the creation of a Palestinian Arab state with part of eastern Jerusalem as its capital. The PA would receive land in southern Israel as part of a land swap for areas Israel would apply sovereignty to in Judea and Samaria.