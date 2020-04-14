PA official: Israelis love money so they ignore anti-coronavirus measures

PA spokesman claims coronavirus is spreading in PA-assigned areas because Israelis are ignoring the prevention measures.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Palestinian Authority (PA) rose on Tuesday to 287, said PA cabinet spokesman Ibrahim Milhem.

Milhem also lashed out at Israel and accused it of being responsible for the coronavirus spreading in PA-assigned territories of Judea and Samaria.

"Israelis are not taking the prevention measures seriously because they love money and want to keep the production wheel working," he claimed, according to Kan 11 News.

Milhem added that "the settlements, gas stations and hotels in Israel are greenhouses of the epidemic."

The PA has several times claimed that the “Israeli occupation” is the reason for the spread of the coronavirus in its territories.

On Monday, Fatah revolutionary council member Osama Al-Qawasmi said that the "government of the occupation" facilitated the spread of the coronavirus in cities in Judea and Samaria by taking steps against Palestinian Arab workers who did not meet the minimum health requirements while “taking all safety measures towards its citizens.”

Qawasmi further claimed that "Israel facilitated the passage of Palestinian workers and refused to conduct tests to detect the coronavirus on them before they returned to Palestinian Authority territory."

Last week, PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh urged Palestinian Arabs to avoid visiting “Israelis settlements” in order to stop the spread of the virus.

