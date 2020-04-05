PA: Don't go to the 'settlements'

PA cabinet leader calls on the public to avoid visiting Israeli "settlements" to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Palestinian Authority (PA) spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said on Saturday that 23 new cases of coronavirus had been identified over the past 24 hours.

The number of cases in PA-assigned areas has reached 217. The latest cases include a 22-year-old woman from a village near Shechem (Nablus), who contracted the virus from her husband. She was transported for isolation at a medical center in Shechem.

PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said at a cabinet meeting on Saturday that it would be possible to escape the coronavirus crisis if all of Palestinian Arab society mobilizes for this purpose.

Shtayyeh stressed the importance of checking Palestinian Arab workers returning from Israel and preventing the passage to and from the “settlements” to stop the spread of the virus.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday extended the state of emergency for another 30 days due to the spread of the coronavirus.

He initially announced a month-long state of emergency after the first seven cases of coronavirus were identified in Bethlehem. Since then, cases were identified in other PA-controlled cities as well.

Cases of the virus have also been identified in Hamas-controlled Gaza.