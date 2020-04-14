Fatah: Israel responsible for distributing coronavirus

The Fatah movement, headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, claims that the "Israeli occupation" is the reason for the spread of the coronavirus in "occupied Jerusalem".

In a statement issued Monday, Fatah revolutionary council member Osama Al-Qawasmi said that the "government of the occupation" facilitated the spread of the coronavirus in cities in Judea and Samaria by taking steps against Palestinian Arab workers who did not meet the minimum health requirements while “taking all safety measures towards its citizens.”

Qawasmi further claimed that "Israel facilitated the passage of Palestinian workers and refused to conduct tests to detect the coronavirus on them before they returned to Palestinian Authority territory."

The Palestinian people, claimed Qawasmi, "are fighting two viruses, the first one being the coronavirus and the second being the colonialism and Israeli racism which is spread throughout the Israeli racial segregation regime."