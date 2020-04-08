British PM's condition improving

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sitting up in bed and engaging with his doctors, says Treasury chief.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

Johnson has been sitting up in bed and engaging with his doctors at St. Thomas’ Hospital, said Sunak, according to The Associated Press.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, ten days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was transferred to intensive care on Monday when his condition deteriorated.

The British Prime Minister’s spokesman, James Slack, said earlier Wednesday that Johnson was receiving "standard oxygen treatment" and is breathing without any other assistance.

Slack declined to provide further details of Johnson´s treatment, saying Wednesday’s update "contains all of the information which the PM´s medical team considers to be clinically relevant."

Britain was slower than many other European nations to close schools, shut businesses and restrict people´s movements in a bid to curb infections, and the government has struggled to meet its goal of dramatically increasing the number of individuals tested for the virus.

Slack defended the government's response on Wednesday, saying, "We took our decisions based on the best available medical and scientific advice. We believe we acted with the right measures at the right time."

