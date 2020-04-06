British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

Condition of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson worsens as he receives treatment for coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had been hospitalized with the coronavirus, was placed in intensive care Monday evening.

A spokesperson stated: "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital."

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

Johnson was admitted to the hospital yesterday after testing positive for COIV-19 ten days earlier and continuing "to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus," a spokeswoman said.

He remained in charge of the government despite his hospitalization.