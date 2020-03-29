Yamina officials: 'Netanyahu stabbed us in the back'

Senior officials in the Yamina party accused Netanyahu of turning his back on them after getting support for the duration of his campaign.

Senior officials in the Yamina party strongly attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for "once again 'stabbing a knife' in the back of the national-religious party." Yamina is likely to end up with just the education portfolio alongside a junior ministerial portfolio in the emerging government.

''As always, Netanyahu ignores Yamina, leaving us for the end. The same religious Zionist [party] that [kept him going] over the past year, always standing by his side," senior Yamina officials said.

Party representatives threatened to stay out of the coalition if the prime minister did not improve his offer.

''Prior to the elections, he attends [a ceremony] at the Eli pre-military academy, but once they're over, he sells religious Zionism to the left and the haredim. This betrayal means the end of the right bloc. The right-haredi bloc is history," stated a senior Yamina official.

Against the backdrop of progress in negotiations for a unity government, it appears that the Minister of Justice will be a Netanyahu-vetted MK from Blue and White.

The Likud is expected to hold on to the Public Security portfolio with the candidate vetted by Blue and White, with the right-wing bloc getting the Finance, Home Security, Transportation, Education, Health, Interior, Negev and Galilee, Energy, Environmental Protection, Construction, Religion, Intelligence, Regional Cooperation, as well as Jerusalem and Heritage portfolios.

Channel 12's Amit Segal reported that the leading candidate for Knesset Speaker is Yariv Levin, Miri Regev is expected to be appointed Minister of Public Security and Amir Ohana is slated to receive the Transportation portfolio.