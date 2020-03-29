Smotrich: Minority will rule the state in the next government

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed the progress of talks to form a unity government Sunday afternoon.

"In our democracy, there are gaps and distortions, and smaller parties often get more power than their share [of the vote]. But three and a half times? In the next government, the minority is going to rule and run the country," Smotrich wrote on Twitter.

"There may be no choice but to put it on the table and keep that in mind the next time they talk about the 'extortion' of the small parties," the transportation minister added.

According to reports, the justice minister in the proposed unity government will be from Benny Gantz's 'Israeli Resilience' party, but his identity will be determined by agreement with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The public security minister will be from the Likud, though Gantz's party would approve the appointment. The right-wing parties will receive the finance, internal security, transportation, education, health, interior, environmental protection, construction, religious, intelligence, regional cooperation, and Jerusalem ministries.

Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal reported that the leading candidate for Knesset Speaker is Yariv Levin. Miri Regev is expected to be appointed Public Security minister and Amir Ohana will be the Transportation Minister.