Blue and White breakup approved

The Knesset Arrangements Committee unanimously approved the break-up of the Blue and White party Sunday afternoon.

The Telem and Yesh Atid parties broke off from Blue and White last week in protest against Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz's decision to apply for the position of Knesset Speaker. The parties will remain united under the 'Yesh Atid' banner.

Knesset members Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser split from Telem and have formed their own faction called 'Derech Eretz.' MK Hendel said that he "hopes this step will lead to the healing of wounds in Israeli society for the benefit of the State of Israel."

Benny Gantz's 'Israeli Resilience' party has 17 MKs following the break-up and will be continue to be called the "Blue and White" faction. The Yesh Atid faction has 16 MKs.

The Yesh Atid and Telem factions, which broke away from the Blue and White party last week, released a statement pledging to sit in the opposition should Israeli Relience leader Benny Gantz form a unity government with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"Yesh Atid – Telem will continue on the path for which it entered politics. From the opposition, we will fight for the citizens of Israel and protect Israel’s democracy. Simultaneously, we will all work together to help the public get through the coronavirus crisis. The crisis isn’t being well managed. The economy is collapsing and decisions aren’t being carried out," the parties said.

"We will be a clear and loud voice for the millions of Israelis who love this country but are fearful for its future. We will keep a watchful eye over the work of this government and create a real alternative for the State of Israel. We will fight against the slippery slope that leads us to a corrupt government which tramples our democracy.

"We will serve the people of Israel with pride." the statement concluded.