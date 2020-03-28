Iran says it designed new generation of centrifuges

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says new generation of centrifuges will likely be unveiled on April 8.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has designed and produced a new generation of centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear enrichment plant in central Iran, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Iranian experts have been working hard to produce the new generation of centrifuges in line with the country's need of nuclear technology for civilian use, an unnamed source at the AEOI was quoted as saying.

These machines mark a breakthrough in advancing Iran's peaceful nuclear energy program, the source said, without further details.

The new generation of centrifuges will likely be unveiled on April 8 which is Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

In December, the deputy head of Iran’s nuclear agency, Ali Asghar Zarean, said his country would unveil a new generation of domestically made uranium enrichment centrifuges.

Three months earlier, Iran announced that it was firing up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium at a faster rate.

