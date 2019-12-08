Iran says it will unveil new centrifuges

Deputy head of Iran’s nuclear agency says new generation of uranium enrichment centrifuges will be unveiled "in the near future".

Iran will unveil a new generation of uranium enrichment centrifuges, the deputy head of Iran’s nuclear agency, Ali Asghar Zarean, said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

“In the near future we will unveil a new generation of centrifuges that are domestically made,” said Zarean, without providing further details.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

Most recently, the Islamic Republic restarted uranium enrichment at the underground Fordow facility in violation of the deal.

In September, Iran announced that it was firing up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium at a faster rate.