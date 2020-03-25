Gantz replies to Netanyahu: The gaps between us are substantial

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Tuesday evening published a post on Facebook in which he stated that he has not yet given up on the possibility of a government headed by him being established.

"First of all, we will bring Israeli democracy back to functionality – and then we will form a government to address coronavirus and the additional challenges at stake," he wrote.

"Citizens of Israel, what we have seen in the past week is unprecedented - Blue and White, headed by me, went out to fight for something that is obvious: The establishment of Knesset committees to serve the citizens - to allow compensation for those who are self-employed, to strengthen the National Insurance Institute, to examine the methods being used to monitor the citizens and to assist as much as possible in providing solutions to Israeli citizens on the coronavirus," he noted.

"Yesterday we set up the Finance Committee and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and today we also set up a committee to address the issue of the coronavirus and other committees that are critical at this time. By tomorrow, in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling, we will appoint a Knesset Speaker as is required in a democratic state. The spins, the unrestrained attacks on the court, will not affect me and my partners. First of all, I will restore Israeli democracy to full functioning - without fear. Then I intend to discuss all possible ways to form a unity government that will fight the coronavirus and address the additional challenges we face," he added.

Gantz responded to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's call for the establishment of a unity government immediately and wrote, "Netanyahu, the gaps between us are substantial. I am fighting for the activation of Israeli democracy, and I hope you will join me in these efforts. And more importantly - you must clearly tell the people of Israel that the rulings of the court are to be obeyed and that there will be no anarchy in Israel. Israeli democracy must not be trampled in the name of the coronavirus crisis that requires thorough treatment - medically, socially and economically. Not on my watch."