Six temporary Knesset committees set up

Knesset Arrangements Committee approves establishment of six temporary committees. Right-wing bloc walked out the discussion in protest.

The Knesset Arrangements Committee, chaired by MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White), on Monday night approved the establishment of six temporary Knesset committees to serve Israeli citizens.

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee will be headed by MK Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White).

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) will head the Knesset Finance Committee.

MK Ofer Shelah (Blue and White) will head the Special Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

MK Nitzan Horowitz (Labor-Meretz) will chair the Special Committee on the Preparedness of the Education System.

The Special Committee on Labor and Social Welfare will be chaired by a representative of the Joint List party.

The head of the Special Committee for Eradicating Crime in Arab Society will be a representative of the Joint List party.

MK Avi Nissenkorn said, "It is precisely during these difficult days that it is so important to have a functioning Knesset, for the peace of citizens and for Israeli democracy that is in real danger. The move we are leading today will allow the Knesset to start working again tomorrow, first and foremost to help the country deal with the coronavirus crisis."

Earlier on Monday evening, the Knesset plenum approved the composition of the Arrangements Committee. 61 members of the center-left bloc supported the proposal. All members of the right-wing-haredi bloc boycotted the vote and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, who chaired the meeting, abstained.

Later, during the voting in the committee on the establishment of the six temporary committees, members of the right-wing bloc left in protest and did not vote.