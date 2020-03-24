Netanyahu to Gantz: 'Let's form a unity government today'

PM Netanyahu calls on MK Gantz to form a unity government: 'Citizens of Israel want a government which will save their lives & livelihoods.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday morning called on Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz to join a unity government.

"Benny Gantz, this is the moment of truth for leadership and national responsibility," Netanyahu tweeted. "The citizens of Israel need a unity government which will act to save their lives and livelihoods. This is not the time for fourth elections."

"We both know that the differences between us are small, and that they can be overcome to form a government. Let's meet now and form a government today. I'm waiting for you."

Earlier on Tuesday, Gantz spoke with Blue and White activists protesting outside his home in central Israel and demanding he join a unity government.

"Right now the mandate to form a government is in my hands, and I have the expectation and demand that a unity government will be formed under me, as someone who has 62 recommendations," Gantz said.

"There is a kind of expectation in political incitement, to come under Netanyahu, as if that's the only alternative. I've led wars, we know how to handle national crises no less than him."