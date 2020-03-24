8 Hadassah hospital workers infected with coronavirus

Hadassah Medical Center announced Tuesday that eight employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. These are staff members who did not know they were ill and are considers asymptomatic.

Six of the staffers work at the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital where there are no coronavirus patients. All employees who tested positive were placed in immediate isolation. Any people found to have been in contact with them will also be required to self-isolate.

So far, 134 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been reviewed for staff at Hadassah hospitals in Jerusalem.

Earlier, Hadassah reported that 21 patients are being treated for the coronavirus at its Jerusalem hospitals. Two of the patients, ages 83 and 87, are in moderate condition, while four patients are in serious condition. The oldest coronavirus patient is a 98-year-old woman.

Two Israelis have died from the coronavirus so far. The second death, a 67-year-old woman at Wolfson Hospital, passed away today. Last week, Aryeh Even, 88, a Holocaust survivor who lived in Jerusalem, became the first Israeli to die from the virus.