Israel records first fatality from coronavirus

88-year-old man with multiples preexisting conditions dies at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Health Ministry announced on Friday evening that an 88-year-old man died at the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The death is the first fatality in Israel from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The patient, who had suffered from multiple and significant preexisting conditions, arrived at the hospital in very serious condition a week ago and was hospitalized in the isolated ward dedicated to coronavirus patients.

"The patient was treated extensively, comprehensively and closely by the staff and underwent CPR during the week as a result of heart failure," the hospital said on Friday evening. "In the last few hours, his condition had deteriorated and he passed away about an hour ago."

The 88-year-old was the 45th confirmed case of coronavirus in Israel. He came from a nursing home in Jerusalem and was likely infected after being in the vicinity of a social worker in the nursing home who contracted the virus from a French tourist.

The manager of the nursing home has gone into isolation, and other occupants and workers in the home have contracted the virus as well.

On Friday afternoon, the Health Ministry confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases in Israel had reached 705, ten of whom are in serious condition.

Another 18 patients are in moderate condition, and 662 are in light condition.

