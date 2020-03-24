67-year-old woman dies from coronavirus

Second confirmed death from coronavirus recorded after woman with underlying condition passes away in the hospital.

A 67-year-old woman died from complications from the coronavirus Tuesday, Wolfson Hospital announced.

The woman had a serious underlying medical condition which was exacerbated by the virus and was hospitalized in the ICU with respiratory difficulties.

"Our intensive care team fought for her life with great dedication, but her condition deteriorated and despite the intensive care she passed away," the hospital said in a statement.

"We share in the grief of the family. They were notified by our social work teams."

This is the second confirmed death from the coronavirus in Israel. Last week, Aryeh Even, 88, a Holocaust survivor who lived in Jerusalem, became the first Israeli to die from the virus.