1656 coronavirus patients, 31 in serious condition

Number of coroanvirus patients rises 449 in a single day, with 31 in serious condition.

Israel's Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported that the number of coronavirus patients jumped by 449 since Monday, bringing the total to 1,656.

Thirty-one of the patients are isolated in serious condition, and 47 are in moderate condition. Another 49 patients have recovered.

Among those in serious condition is a 45-year-old man with no pre-existing conditions.

Israel's government is expected to approve a tighter lockdown on Tuesday, due to the continued increase in the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus.

Enforcement of the lockdown will increase, and it will be forbidden to leave home for any reason other than work or the purchase of food, medicine, and other essentials.

So far, one person has died of coronavirus in Israel. However, a second coronavirus-related death is suspected.