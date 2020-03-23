Suspicion: 2nd Israeli death from coronavirus

Man in his 60s dies after being admitted to Tel Aviv hospital with breathing difficulties, before results of coronavirus test come back.

A man in his 60s died Monday at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv amid suspicions that he had contracted the coronavirus, Channel News 12 reported.

The deceased is one of four patients who arrived in the hospital within two hours suffering from respiratory problems.

Ichilov hospital is currently awaiting the results of the coronavirus laboratory test. If the test is positive, this will be the second death case as a result of the corona in Israel.

So far, only one death has been recorded as a result of the virus, Aryeh Even, 88, a Holocaust survivor who lived in Jerusalem.

To date, 1,238 people in Israel have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. 24 patients are in serious condition.

Meanwhile in Italy, there was a decrease in the number of people who died on the second day in a row, and a decrease in the number of people infected on the third day in a row. 602 people died yesterday compared to 671 the day before, and 4,500 tested positive today compared to 5,986 yesterday and 6,557 the day before