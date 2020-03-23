Coronavirus cases rise to 1,442

371 people test positive for coronavirus today. 29 patients are in serious condition,

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 1,442 Monday as 371 people tested positive for the disease, the Health Ministry reported.

The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition rose from 24 to 29. 40 patients are in moderate condition.

Earlier, it was reported that a man in his 60s died at Icholov hospital in Tel Aviv. If the coronavirus test he took before passing away come back positive, he will have been the second person to die from the coronavirus in Israel.

So far, only one death has been recorded as a result of the virus, Aryeh Even, 88, a Holocaust survivor who lived in Jerusalem.