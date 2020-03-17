Likud MK to Arutz Sheva: Nobody won the election

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Monday after the new Knesset was sworn in. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the members of the 23rd Knesset entered the plenary hall in groups of three at a time and after hearing the oath of allegiance and pledging, they vacated their place in the plenary hall for those who followed.

“I think that following this, people better understand the significance of the coronavirus,” Kisch said, adding, “We are at the start of a ‘mega event’, both in terms of the economy as well as in terms of health. We are dealing with it and this requires unity in the government.”

Asked whether the right lost the election, he replied, “I can say that no one won. We saw in the previous round that no one won. Without the coronavirus, the chances would be high that we’ll go for a fourth election. We cannot go to a fourth election, we have to take care of the crisis. Both sides need to unite and deal with it.”

On the question of whether Benny Gantz will be able to form a government after receiving the mandate to do so from the President, Kisch said, “I have a hard time believing that [he will be successful], unless all the 61 [MKs who recommended him] vote in favor of a minority government. That’s delusional and problematic, the worst possible scenario. We have to put aside all this hatred of one another. We don’t have the privilege of being in this place of petty politics. Gantz and Netanyahu need to go for unity, whether short-term or long-term, but they have to deal with the crisis.”