The 23rd Knesset convened for swearing-in today, according to the law that states that a new Knesset must be sworn in 14 days after the Knesset elections.

In light of the coronavirus crisis and the fear of spreading the virus, the Knesset's inauguration took place differently than usual, and not in the solemn presence of 120 Knesset Members.

Members of the 23rd Knesset entered the plenary hall in groups of three at a time and after hearing the oath of allegiance and pledging, they vacated their place in the plenary hall for those who followed.

At the opening of the session, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein addressed the critical need to establish a national emergency government.

"You see an empty plenum before you," the Knesset Speaker said to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz continuing: "but it's not empty. It is full. There are now all the citizens of Israel, millions of them. They expect us to form a national emergency government now.

"An emergency government that the people can listen to, that the people can trust. A government that addresses the serious problems of the coronavirus crisis - but not only that. An emergency government that will begin to fill the huge chasm that opened during a whole year of political irresponsibility, a pit that was dug together by elected officials from across the political spectrum," Edelstein added.

"You know full well that I didn't wait patiently for the coronavirus. I repeatedly called to establish a unity government. At the previous swearing-in ceremony, I offered the use of my bureau, which is a few meters away, to reach agreements to establish a broad government. That bureau is still open. You can begin to repair the political chasm today, right now, and face the enormous challenges ahead of us and those still to come. It is not the time to fill the protocols with long speeches. It's time for action. The people of Israel look at us and expect of us. Let's meet their expectations."

President Reuven Rivlin was received in a special official ceremony at the entrance to the Knesset and laid a wreath at the memorial for Israel’s fallen soldiers. The President gave a special speech at the inaugural sitting of the 23rd Knesset, after which the members were sworn in in small groups.

President Rivlin spoke of the urgent need for a government: “The requirement for compromise, to make deep and painful concessions, is the will of the people itself. I have just one request to make of you. Give this people a government."

President Rivlin continued: “The current political crisis is very real, very deep, and is breaking us in two. And we still have no other choice, because we have no other people and no other country. We were destined to live together.”

After yesterday, representatives of the 23rd Knesset factions arrived at the President's house, and after 61 Knesset members recommended the President to impose forming the government on Benny Gantz, Gantz received the mandate from the President at noon today.

After receiving the mandate, Gantz spoke with Labor-Meretz and Yisrael Beyteinu leaders, and arranged to meet with them for coalition negotiations.

